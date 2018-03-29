Woman sentenced to 13 years in prison in killing of Lake Wylie couple

A woman who was an associate of the the United Blood Nation gang was sentenced Thursday in connection with the October 2014 killing of a business couple in Lake Wylie.

Deputies say 61-year-old Debbie London and 63-year-old Doug London were found shot to death in their Tioga Road home on October 23, 2014. The couple's son, Daniel London, found the couple and called 911. After an FBI raid of Charlotte's UBN, 12 defendants were charged in a racketeering operation conspiracy.

Nine of those members, Jamell Lamon Cureton, David Lee Fudge, Malcolm Jarrel Hartley, Briana Shakeyah Johnson, Rahkeem Lee McDonald, Ibn Rashaan Kornegay, Nehemijel Maurice Houston, Daquan Lamar Everrett and Centrilla Shardon Leach, were sentenced in the couple's murder.

On Thursday, the district attorney said Johnson, of Concord, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and 15 years of supervised released for her involvement in the couple's deadly shooting. She was charged with conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity and murder in aid of racketeering.

Court officials state that Johnson, known as "Breezy B" or "Breezy V" was reportedly an "associate of the Charlotte-area Valentine Blood set of the United Blood Nation gang (UBN or Bloods)." Court documents state that Johnson then met gang member, Hartley, and became his girlfriend.

Three of the members, Cureton, Nana Yaw Adoma and Fudge, previously robbed the couple's mattress store and the members were attempting to stop the Londons from testifying.

The defendants operated under a common set of rules known as the "31" and used a ranking system. They participate in meetings, "like any other enterprise," acting U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose said in a press conference. They "discuss punishment for those they fear may be cooperating with law enforcement," Rose said.

On Oct. 1, 2014, Hartley and Johnson conducted surveillance of The Mattress Warehouse of Pineville on South Boulevard in an attempt to locate the Londons and kill them, court documents state. The district attorney said that the gang members wanted Douglas London "eliminated" because he was reportedly the only eyewitness who could identify Cureton in the robbery.

Doug London tried to defend the store and his life, police said, when he shot and hit one of the suspects, later identified as Cureton. Cureton reportedly went to a local hospital and was arrested on state robbery charges. That's when the defendants began to exchange correspondents and conspire with each other to plan the murder of Douglas London, "the only eyewitness to the robbery," officials said.

Court officials said Johnson attended the gang meetings when the couple's murder was planned.

An indictment says in September 2014, Hartley got a gun that was eventually used to kill the Londons. Later that month, according to investigators, Johnson joined Fudge and Hartley in a gang meeting to discuss her membership, and her duty to drive Hartley to commit shootings.

Johnson reportedly drove Hartley to the Londons' home in Lake Wylie and waited in the car when the shooting took place, officials said.

Officials say Johnson then drove Hartley back to Charlotte to dispose of the gun. Johnson then drove to Hartley's apartment where they allegedly met with other gang members and "celebrated" the victims' murders, the district attorney said.

Cureton, Hartley and McDonald were sentenced to life in prison in connection with the couple's murder.

Fudge was given a sentence of 26 years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the DA. Court officials say Fudge also plead guilty to conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering charges in connection to the Londons’ murder. He also reportedly plead guilty to robbing the Pineville-area mattress store which was owned by the couple, according to the DA.

Court officials say Kornegay was sentenced to 23 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Houston was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release, the DA stated.

Everrett and Leach were sentenced to 13 years in prison and five years of supervised release, court officials say.

According to the DA, Randall Hankins II, Adoma and Akheem Tahja McDonald are awaiting sentencing. The three were each convicted of racketeering conspiracy charges in October 2017.

