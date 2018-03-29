Clover man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting three children

A Clover man took a plea deal in York County Court for sexually assaulting three children.

Jeramy Bell, 30, was charged in September 2017 with 16 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. Thursday, he pleaded down the charges and will spend 30 years in prison.

The agreement with the solicitor’s office allowed him to plead guilty to three counts of assault and battery of an aggravated nature. He is required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

Bell admitted to having sexual conduct with two 8-year-olds and a 9-year-old. The encounters happened on three separate occasions since January 2014.

One of the victims reported it to the York County Sheriff’s Office last September and Bell was charged.

His attorney said he agreed to a plea deal because he didn’t want to put his family and the victims through a trial, in which the children would have to testify.

“This goes out to my wife, mother and my children. I’m sorry. I love them so much. Hopefully one day they can forgive me and give me a chance again to be with them,” Bell stated in court.

One of the victim’s mothers tried to speak in court but was too upset to carry on. She eventually left the courtroom. Assistant Solicitor Sharon Kopp said she was satisfied with the outcome.

“It keeps the children off the stand and I think it teaches him a lesson,” Kopp said.

