Here's what's open and closed over Easter weekend in Charlotte

Some retailers, government offices and other destinations have special hours over the Easter weekend. Below is a rundown of the hours of some frequently visited spots throughout Charlotte, including the area's largest grocery stores. This list will be updated periodically:

Publix: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday

Harris Teeter: Open regular hours all weekend

Food Lion: Open regular hours all weekend

Bi-Lo: Open regular hours all weekend

Walmart: Open regular hours all weekend.

ABC stores: Open regular hours all weekend

SouthPark mall: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday

Charlotte Premium Outlets: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday; open 12-6 p.m. Sunday

Concord Mills mall: Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. ; open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Banks: Open. Bank of America and Wells Fargo in-store locations will be closed Sunday for Easter.

Post Office: Open regular hours Friday and Saturday

Federal offices: Open Friday

State offices: Closed Friday

Mecklenburg County offices: Closed Friday

Mecklenburg County Courthouse: Closed Friday

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library: All branches open Friday; closed Sunday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed (spring break)