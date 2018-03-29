Man found shot to death in car at Steele Creek area shopping center ID'd

Police have identified a man who was found shot in a car in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte shopping center Thursday afternoon, sparking a homicide investigation.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers found the man, identified as 31-year-old Demarco Trayvon Pegues, who had been shot inside a vehicle in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street. The area is in the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center in the Steele Creek area.

MEDIC pronounced Pegues dead at the scene.

CMPD Major Gerald Smith said the shopping complex is not known for violent crime, and he’s asking for help from any potential witnesses.

"If anyone saw anything or recorded anything on their phones, please give us a call and let us take a look at that footage. It’s very busy and we feel pretty sure that there are witnesses who will come forward," Smith said.

Lisa Rossignol and her husband Keith walked up on the crime scene as they were heading to lunch.

"It's a nice quiet well-to-do community, and you never expect anything like this to happen," Lisa Rossignol said.

"It's unfortunate. You never know what's going to happen anytime," Keith Rossignol told reporters.

“Highly unusual. Highly unusual for this area. Very quiet complex. From a police standpoint, from a crime standpoint, the issues we have out here are larcenies. Larcenies from autos, property crimes. Not very much on the side of violent crime at all,“ Smith said.

Police are also looking at footage from video cameras mounted at local businesses.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

