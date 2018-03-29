Police standoff ends in northwest Charlotte after man gives self - | WBTV Charlotte

Police standoff ends in northwest Charlotte after man gives self up, officials say

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff in northwest Charlotte involving a stolen vehicle, according to police. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrived at the scene and said a SWAT team was on the way around 11:30 a.m. Police say the incident was related to a vehicle that was stolen from Tipton Drive on March 20.

Officers on scene were pleading through a loudspeaker with a man who was believed to have barricaded himself in an apartment. The standoff ended after the man reportedly gave himself up. 

Later Thursday, police identified the man arrested as 28-year-old Michael Mahol. He was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further details have been released.

