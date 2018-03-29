Man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times in Iredell County

A 23-year-old man is facing 16 charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Iredell County on multiple occasions.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Keith Triplett, of Jonesville, reportedly assaulted the child in northern Iredell County. The alleged victim told deputies that he or she was sexually assaulted by Triplett several times between December 2015 and June 2017.

Triplett was charged with eight counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and eight counts of felony statutory sexual offense on a child by an adult.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $300,000 secured bond.

No other details were released.

