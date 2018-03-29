Kristy Woodson Harvey to highlight Friends of the Library annual meeting

The Friends of Rowan Public Library will hold an open-to-the-public Annual Meeting on April 2 at 7 p.m. The free event will be held at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury, in the Stanback Auditorium. A reception will follow.

This year’s Annual Meeting includes a vote for next year’s board and recognition of a Friend of the Library. The program features Salisbury native and author Kristy Woodson Harvey, whose novels include “Lies and other Acts of Love,” “Dear Carolina,” and “Slightly South of Simple.” She is also the founder of “Design Chic,” an interior design blog. Her writing has also appeared in numerous publications, including the magazines “Southern Living” and “Our State.”

Harvey will discuss “The Secret to Southern Charm,” a new installment in the Peachtree Bluff series that debuts April 3. A selection of Harvey’s novels, including “The Secret to Southern Charm,” will be available for purchase after the program. Salisbury’s South Main Book Company is handling all book sales on site; cash or charge accepted.

The Friends of RPL, a volunteer nonprofit organization, is vital to the library’s success and the communities it serves. “When you become a member of the Friends, you are saying that you are part of a community of learners,” said Sammie Hinshaw, president of the organization.

The Friends take that responsibility seriously, and sponsor many events and activities that support community learning. They fund select summer reading events and activities, allowing RPL to offer more programs and hold them at more venues, reaching thousands of Rowan County residents of all ages. The annual Stories by the Millstream festival introduces all Rowan County second-graders from public, private, and home schools to the power of storytelling, and the Millstream Family Storytime, which showcases the festival’s featured storyteller, allows all community members regardless of age to have that experience, too. In partnership with Cheerwine, the Friends make a concert series available to the public for free, too. And there are a myriad other ways that the organization supports RPL and its communities.

To fund these outreaches, the Friends engage in many different fundraisers. Anyone can participate and support RPL, even if they’re not a member of the Friends. Those who are members choose their level of involvement and activity; membership doesn’t carry a service requirement.

Each fall, the Friends of RPL host a book sale that is the largest volunteer opportunity for its members, offering opportunities to help sort, organize, and staff the book sale. Year-round, the organization has on-going literary basket sales, book sales, and book and DVD rentals that are offered at each RPL branch. (Selections vary branch-to-branch.) Proceeds from these projects are then used to fund the Friends’ various sponsorships.

Benefits of a Friends membership, beyond volunteer opportunities and community engagement, include admission to the annual fall book sale’s preview night, a monthly newsletter, a book or DVD rental coupon ($2 value), and admission to select events. An individual membership costs $10 annually, and a family membership is $15. For more information, call 704-216-8240 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

A Friends of RPL membership is not required to attend the Annual Meeting.

