Short-term closure for pipe work near Liberty Fire Department in Rowan County

N.C. Department of Transportation will close a section of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury starting Monday, April 2, while they replace a storm drain adjacent to the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department Rowan County.



“We have been in contact with first responders in the area about the road work and they have a plan for detours during the short-term closure,” said NCDOT Transportation Supervisor Advanced Jamie Burkholder.



Crews will close the road at 7:30 a.m. It is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 6, weather permitting.



Drivers can detour around the work using St. Matthews Church Road, Ribelin Road, Stokes Ferry Road and Agner Road in both directions.



Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

