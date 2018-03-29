Kannapolis Rotary Express Train, Carousel, Putt-Putt & Splash Pad announce Spring/Summer schedule

As warmer weather approaches, the Kannapolis Village Park Rotary Express and Carousel will operate on a limited schedule. The train and carousel will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. every Saturday and noon-6 p.m. every Sunday beginning this weekend, March 31.

The first weekend to enjoy the Splash Pad will be Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28. It will be open Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday – Monday from Noon – 6 p.m.

The putt-putt course at Bakers Creek Park opens on April 7 for weekend play from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Village Park is located at 700 West C. Street. Bakers Creek Park is located at 1275 West A Street.

Summer Hours for the train, carousel, splash pad and putt-putt begin June 4. See Below for specifics:

· The Splash Pad hours: Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, from noon – 6 p.m. The last weekday the Splash Pad will be open is August 24, but it will be open weekends through September 9. The Splash Pad will be open Labor Day from noon – 6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.

· The Rotary Express Train will be 7 days a week: Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays from Noon – 6 p.m. The last weekday the train will be open is August 24, but it will stay open weekends through October 21. The train will be open Labor Day from noon – 6 p.m. Tickets to ride the train are $1.50 per person.

· The Carousel hours: Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, from noon – 6 p.m. The last weekday it will be open is August 24, but it will be open weekends through October 21. The carousel will be open Labor Day from noon – 6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.

· The Putt-Putt hours are: Saturdays, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sundays, from 2– 6:30 p.m. from April 7 through September 30. Admission is $1.50.

