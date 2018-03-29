Women in History Brunch full of laughs, empowerment hats and hashtags

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrived at the scene and the SWAT team is on the way.More >>
According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Aaron Snelson, was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence.More >>
A 4-month-old girl from Alexander County who was reported missing alongside her father and mother was found safe on Thursday.More >>
Deputies say 16-year-old Colby Park admitted to making statements and planning a school shooting. School administrators contacted police last Thursday about the threat.More >>
The new program is designed to help small organizations with new ideas about "conflict resolution and mediation" as well as life skills for children and their parents.More >>
