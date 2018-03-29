Women in History Brunch full of laughs, empowerment hats and hashtags

Kim Sheeks, aka The Hat Lady, adorns her sombrero as she ends her presentation at the Women in History Brunch on March 22 at the Livingstone School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts.

From Livingstone College: Gwendolyn Baines lives by her book title, “Sassy, Secure and Over Sixty.”

Sharing with the audience at the Katherine W. Osborne Women in History Brunch, she said after having both hips replaced, she is simply glad to see yet another day.

“One thing I’ve learned to do is to make myself happy,” she said.

The brunch was held at the Livingstone College School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South.

Through humorous and witty remarks, Baines offered advice to women: ‘Stop being jealous of other women; don’t brag about your husband to single women or widows; and don’t refer to your children as your buddies.”

Baines is also the author of “Black Man – Black Woman,” which explores the dynamics of the relationships between the two. She gained universal attention when the National Newspaper Publishers Association of Washington, D.C, selected her as their official advice columnist. “Ask Gwendolyn Baines” had more than 15 million readers per week as it was featured in more than 200 newspapers. It is now produced on the internet as “Ask Gwendolyn Baines – Online.”

Kim Sheeks, aka “The Hat Lady,” also tickled the audience’s funny bone with humorous stories associated with the various hats she adorned.

Dr. Faleese Moore Jenkins, the First Lady of Livingstone College, and Dr. Carolyn Duncan, Livingstone College vice president for academic affairs, brought greetings.

“Woman have always been leaders. Beside – not behind – every good man is a good woman,” Jenkins said. “These are exciting times for women. We live in an environment where we are recognized for who we are, and that is becoming the norm.”

Hashtags are heralding a new day for women, said Duncan. “Our daughters and sisters are leading today. Join them no matter what the age because stereotypes are still here. Together, united, we can overcome,” she said. “Hashtag: we are worthy.”

One of the highlights of the program was a hat parade/contest. Winners were Corine Parks, church hat; Catherine Rivens, most unique; Ella Woods, the fascinator; and Yolanda Woods, sassy.

The brunch was sponsored by Food Lion (corporate sponsor) and the following individuals: Dr. Carolyn D. Anderson, Levonia Corry, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Peggy M. DuRante, Dr. Catrelia Steele Hunter, Stephanie Jones (The Ladies of WEE), Hazel S. Kennedy, Willie Jean Kennedy, Phyllis A. Mahmud, Vincia Benjamin Miller, Earle L. Smith and Susan M. Watson.

