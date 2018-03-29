Catawba College music students compete at state and regional vocal competitions

Catawba College music and theatre arts students have been active this semester in several state and regional vocal competitions.

On February 17th, Emily Owens of Greensboro, Sarah Rasey of Holly Springs, and Grace Yacobowsky of Sinking Spring, Pa., competed at the N.C. Auditions of the National Association of Teachers of Singing. This event was held at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. Emily Owens was selected to sing in the masterclass with professional opera singer Danielle Talamantes as part of this event. Catawba accompanist Susan Trivette was the students' collaborative pianist.

Emily Owens and Sarah Rasey, both aforementioned, were chosen as semi-finalists in the Heafner/Williams Vocal Competition. The semi-finals took place on March 10th at the Lincoln Cultural Center in Lincolnton, N.C. These students were the youngest semi-finalists at this event which draws aspiring professional classical singers aged 18-35 from N.C. and S.C.

Seven Catawba students qualified to compete in the musical theatre category of the Mid-Atlantic Regional auditions of the National Association of Teachers of Singing. Over 250 singers from four states participated in this event held at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., on March 17th. Qualifying singers were: Taylor Kroop of Boynton Beach, Fla.; Charlee Beth Haddock of Florence, Ala.; Sarah Rasey, aforementioned; Elizabeth Lackey of Denver; Grace Rodriguez of Greensboro; Jacob Hammill of Gold Hill; and Larissa Garcia of San Diego, Calif.

Reshaud Brown of Greenwood, S.C., and Sarah Rasey, aforementioned, competed for the Metropolitan Music Ministries Scholarship in Voice on March 24th in Charlotte, N.C. These students submitted an essay detailing their interest in music ministry and performed three vocal selections as part of their application. The results of this competition will be announced later this semester.

All of the aforementioned competing students are currently studying voice at Catawba College with Caroline Stephenson, Instructor of Music.

