Microblading: The latest trend in semi-permanent makeup

Johnny White — the Hickory native with the hard-knock childhood — is back at his day job: putting together auto parts on the assembly line at GKN Driveline in Maiden, after being eliminated from “American Idol” on Monday night.More >>
The Orlando nightclub shooter intended to attack Disney World's shopping and entertainment complex by hiding a gun in a stroller but became spooked by police and instead chose the gay club as his target.More >>
The Friends of Rowan Public Library will hold an open-to-the-public Annual Meeting on April 2 at 7 p.m.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation will close a section of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury starting Monday, April 2, while they replace a storm drain adjacent to the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department Rowan County.More >>
Catawba College music and theatre arts students have been active this semester in several state and regional vocal competitions.More >>
