Pedestrian Hit In East Charlotte

Breaking News: In east Charlotte, police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Albemarle Road. One person was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

Our Carolina Hicks will be LIVE this morning, with a follow-up to the story of a 12-year-old boy who was shot through the bedroom of his home in east Charlotte. We’re talking to two police officers who jumped into action to save the boy’s life.

An Alexander County mother and her child are missing…but the state is not issuing an Amber Alert. We’ll explain why.

The president and CEO of a well-known Charlotte nonprofit is now on paid administrative leave after being accused of assaulting a woman.

Local students prepare for spring break. Many folks may be planning to head out today.

Family Dollar, which is based in Matthews, has agreed to pay $45 million to settle a gender bias lawsuit that dates 16 years ago.

Kemba Walker becomes the Charlotte Hornets highest scoring player ever. LeBron ties Michael Jordan's record.

Sad news for the WBTV family. John Murray, who worked in production at WBTV for 39 years and retired three years ago, passed away yesterday following complications from a motorcycle accident.

