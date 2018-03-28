BLOG: Anniversary of 1984’s carolina tornado outbreak

Wednesday marked the 34th anniversary of the deadliest tornado outbreak in the Carolinas in the 20th century. It is a sobering reminder of the deadly potential severe weather and tornadoes pose to those of us in this part of the country.

Deadly tornadoes are not just reserved for those out in ‘Tornado Alley’ around the great plains, or in parts of the gulf coast states.

Certainly killer tornadoes do not occur as often around here, but when the right combination of elements comes together, we can be just as vulnerable as any of the other aforementioned regions.

Make sure you have a plan for your household should you find yourself under a Tornado Warning with only minutes to act and seek a safe location in your home. Talk to your family about what you would and should do.

See the attached pictures for the information on the 1984 Tornado Outbreak and review the safety tips.

