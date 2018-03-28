Duke promotes James, Scheyer to associate head coaches

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke has promoted assistants Nate James and Jon Scheyer to associate head coaches.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced the promotions Tuesday night after Jeff Capel was hired as Pittsburgh's new coach.

Both James and Scheyer were team captains as players and part of national championship teams, and Krzyzewski said in a statement that they "clearly understand Duke and our culture."

James completed his 11th season on the Duke staff, with eight of those spent as an assistant coach. Scheyer has been part of the Blue Devils' staff for five seasons, the last four as an assistant coach.

