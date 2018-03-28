First responders teach how to stop a bleed before they're able to arrive

The tourniquet Harrisburg firefighters and several others use is the same one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police used to save a 12-year-old boy’s life Tuesday night after he was shot.

The police, the first to arrive on the scene, were able to help the boy. Now other first responders want people to be able to save one another’s lives even before they arrive.

“No matter how quick we are, bystanders are always going to be the first ones there,” Dave Bradshaw of Harrisburg Fire says.

The crew says a serious injury can mean bleeding out within five minutes. It could take five minutes or more for emergency responders to arrive.

They say to stop a bleed, wrap something like a t-shirt or a belt above the wound, making it as tight as possible.

“You want to try to raise [the limb] up, help it get above the heart, slow the bleeding down. You can also do direct pressure along with the elevation,” they say.

For those interested, the department will host public classes this Saturday, for “National Stop the Bleed Day.”

More information can be found on the department’s Facebook page.

