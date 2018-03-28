Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run by driver in stolen car

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck in a hit-and-run east Charlotte Wednesday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 8900 block of Albemarle Road near Circumferential Road.

Officials say the incident happened in the parking lot of a nearby Zaxby's.

Police say the suspect car was stolen and was located in the 7200 block of Albermarle Road, with nobody inside.

The suspect was not located, but the car was described as a gray Hyundai Sonata with dmage to the windshield.

The patient was transported with life-threatening injuries to Carolinas Medical Center- Main, according to MEDIC.

There was no word on how or when the car was stolen and no further information was released.

