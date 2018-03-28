Firefighters respond to heavy fire coming from Huntersville house

Heavy fire could be seen coming from a Huntersville house Wednesday evening.

A home in the 9400 block of Rollingwood Drive caught fire around 8:30 p.m.

The fire was reportedly held to a workshop, an outbuilding & a garage.

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged.

Stations 1, 2 on scene of a working building fire, 9400 Block of Rollingwood Dr, heavy fire from a workshop on arrival, stretching 2 lines, Use caution in the area & YIELD to responding units. #MoveOver #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/skeSkPixRq — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) March 29, 2018

Fire officials reported extensive loss & damage to the buildings involved.

Officials asked those in the area to use caution and yield to responding emergency units.

