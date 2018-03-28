Clover police officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

A Clover police officer was arrested and charged with domestic violence Thursday.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Aaron Snelson was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence.

The Clover Police Department confirmed that Snelson is an officer at the department.

There's no word on the status of Snelson's employment with the department.

Snelson's bond is set for $2,500.

No further information was released on this arrest.

