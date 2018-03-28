New sports wheelchairs delivered to Charlotte Rollin' Hornets thanks to generous donors

The Charlotte Rollin' Hornets got a very special delivery over the weekend thanks to Charlotte Hornets starting guard Nic Batum, an anonymous donation from someone with the Carolina Panthers, and WBTV viewers!

Three brand new sports wheelchairs were delivered to the team on Saturday. The generous donations come after an SUV was stolen from a home in Clover, SC. Inside that SUV was 9-year-old Noah Lewis' sports chair.

After WBTV shared Noah's story on air and online, the anonymous donor from the Panthers gave money for Noah to get a new chair. Just a few days later, Nic Batum donated two more chairs to the team.

That meant that there would soon be enough chairs for all the kids on the team to have their own.

Rollin' Hornets Coach Mike Godsey posted on Facebook Saturday announcing the arrival of the three new chairs.

The Charlotte Rollin' Hornets is a volunteer-based nonprofit. They give kids like Noah, who lost his ability to walk from spina bifida, a chance to enjoy the thrill of competitive basketball and learn the lifelong lessons of great teamwork.

