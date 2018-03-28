Man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting woman in front of child

A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman in front of her child.

Charles Fitzgerald Harris, 45, was sentenced to 12 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of the assault.

In May 2016, Harris offered to drive the victim and her 11-year-old son to the airport.

On the way, Harris pulled over and sexually assaulted the victim in the bed of his truck while her son was in the vehicle.

Harris had a knife and then drove the victim and her son to his Charlotte home, where he continued to sexually assault the victim.

Throughout the assault, Harris threatened to kill both the woman and her child and bury them together.

The victim’s son managed to escape the home and call 911. When police arrived, the boy met officers outside.

When officers entered the home, they found Harris holding down the victim. Police then took him into custody.

The trial began March 19, 2018 and on Tuesday, the jury found Harris guilty of two counts of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, five counts of first-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree sex offense.

On Wednesday, the jury found Harris guilty of being a violent habitual felon.

According to the The District Attorney's Office, the victim and her son showed incredible strength and bravery at trial, where they both took the stand to testify.

The District Attorney’s Office also thanked three additional women who were previously victimized by Harris and agreed to testify against him. Their testimony helped establish Harris’ pattern of violent behavior toward women.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.