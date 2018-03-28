Officials are responding to an assault with a deadly weapon in north Charlotte.

An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
A makeshift memorial has already started to grow near the bus stop where a student from Olympic High School lost their life Tuesday. The 15-year-old student was hit by a car while trying to catch the school bus, according to neighbors.More >>
Three brand new sports wheelchairs were delivered to the team on Saturday. The generous donations come after an SUV was stolen from a home in Clover, SC. Inside that SUV was 9-year-old Noah Lewis' sports chair.More >>
Upon conviction of these offenses, the State proceeded to the next phase of the trial. Today, the jury found Harris guilty of being a violent habitual felon.More >>
Three shots were fired at the building just after 6 p.m. A firefighter standing nearby had to dive for cover. Investigators have been unable to find enough evidence to point to a suspect.More >>
