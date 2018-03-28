Reward offered in shooting of Long View Police building

A cash reward has been offered for information leading to whoever fired shots at the Long View police department building Monday night.

Three shots were fired at the building just after 6 p.m. A firefighter standing nearby had to dive for cover. Investigators have been unable to find enough evidence to point to a suspect.

The police department posted a $2,000 reward Wednesday morning for information leading to an arrest. Just minutes after that was announced, a local businessman offered to match it. That businessman has not been identified.

Police are hoping the $4,000 reward will get some people to start talking. They believe whoever did the shooting was local and that someone nearby knows something that can help break the case open.

Anyone with information is urged to call Long View police or their local law enforcement agency.

