Officials search for missing man, girlfriend and child in Alexander County

(From left to right, Dotson, Risden)

Officials are searching for a man, his girlfriend and their daughter who are missing from Alexander County.

On Tuesday, March 27, Carl Lee Dotson, 48, was issued a warrant for failing to appear on assault charges.

Officers attempted to locate Mr. Dotson at his residence on Lindsey Bebber Road.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Brandi Risden, Mr. Dotson’s girlfriend, was missing with their 4-month-old daughter.

The circumstances around the disappearance of Dotson, Risden, and the child are unclear.

With the disappearance of mother and child, the North Carolina Center of Missing Persons was contacted in reference to issuing an AMBER alert, which was denied.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were also contacted and are assisting with the attempt to locate the missing persons.

Dotson, Risden, and the child have all been entered in as missing persons and were last known to be driving a burgundy 1995 Dodge pickup with license plate NC FAN-3221.

There have been previous domestic incidents at the residence on Lindsey Bebber Road, involving Dotson and Risden, which led to an active domestic violence protection order against Dotson from Risden.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dotson, Risden or the child, or has any information regarding this case, please contact Alexander County Sheriff’s Office,

No further information has been released.

