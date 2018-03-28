Officials: Missing Alexander County baby found safe in West Virginia

(From left to right, Dotson, Risden)

A 4-month-old girl from Alexander County who was reported missing alongside her father and mother was found safe on Thursday.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, authorities issued an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Carl Lee Dotson on Tuesday for reportedly failing to appear in court on assault charges. That's when deputies tried to find Dotson at his home on Lindsey Bebber Road, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say they then learned that Dotson's girlfriend, Brandi Risden, was missing with their four-month-old daughter.

On Thursday, officials said the child was found safe in West Virginia. Officials said the girl had been dropped off with family members.

Risden had previously issued a domestic violence protection order against Dotson, deputies said. Deputies say the circumstances around the trio's disappearance is unclear. Authorities say Risden was allegedly expected to testify against Dotson in court.

Deputies believe Dotson and Risden and were last in a burgundy 1995 Dodge pickup truck, with NC tag FAN-3221.

According to deputies, the North Carolina Center of Missing Persons denied issuing an AMBER Alert. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also assisting in the investigation.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

