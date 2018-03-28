Former oncologist to spend more than eight years behind bars on child porn charges

A former doctor in Huntersville was sentenced to prison Wednesday on child pornography charges from 2015.

David Michael Shope, 43, will spend 105 months behind bars before spending another 15 years under court supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Shope, who was a hematologist-oncologist at Southern Oncology Specialists, pleaded guilty to transporting child pornography and photos and videos in July, 2017.

Previous: Huntersville oncologist pleads guilty to child porn charge; faces up to 10 years

The investigation began in 2015 when Shope used peer-to-peer software to give an undercover CMPD detective "multiple videos that depicted the sexual abuse of children," court records state. In Sept 2015, a search warrant was executed at his home and investigators found more child pornography, some of which depicted sadomasochistic conduct and children under 12 years old.

Court records state Shope also spoke to people on chat rooms, posing as a woman with a younger daughter looking for other women and young girls. Officials say he asked the other women for photos of the women and their daughters.

Shope, who is currently in federal custody, will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

His sentence will be served without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.