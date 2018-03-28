Person injured after rollover crash in Huntersville

One person is injured after a car crashed and flipped in Huntersville Wednesday.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened on Beatties Ford Road, north of McCoy Road.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the Beatties Ford Road area if possible.

*Beatties Ford Rd Update* Single vehicle rollover with one patient. Heavy traffic building in the area. #Avoid the BFR if possible. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/ICLEWNBXvV — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) March 28, 2018

If they have to use the road, drivers are advised to use caution in the area and yield to responding units as traffic builds.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

