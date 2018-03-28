Man wanted for stealing food, alcohol from restaurant in Matthews

A man is wanted for breaking into a restaurant in Matthews and stealing items in February.

On Thursday Feb 15, the man broke into the Pisco y Canela restaurant located at 11329 E. Independence Blvd in Matthews.

The suspect broke into the building by prying open the back door to the restaurant, then stole food and alcohol.

He is described as a white male approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds with a medium build and brown hair.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, or knows the identity of this suspect, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at: 704-847-5555.

No further information was released in this incident.

