Teen accused of threatening school shooting, asking student for nude photos

An Iredell County student accused of making threats at North Iredell High School is also accused of asking another student to send nude photos in exchange for money.

Deputies say 16-year-old Colby Park admitted to making statements and planning a school shooting. School administrators contacted police last Thursday about the threat.

Another juvenile also admitted to the plot. "According to statements taken no one would carry it out and this was done in a 'picking manner,'" deputies say.

During the investigation, a second juvenile reportedly threatened to "shoot up" North Iredell High School. "The second juvenile admitted to investigators, he did threaten to shoot the school up but had no means to do so but once he made some money and could buy a gun he would shoot up the school," deputies say.

Two days earlier, on Tuesday, a report was filed against Park for sexual exploitation of a minor.

"Parks had enticed another student to send him nude photographs for money," deputies said, according to information gathered in the investigation.

Park and the two juvenile were charged with felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. Parks was additionally charged with three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.