Student accused of mapping out school shooting in Iredell County, another threat found on bathroom wall Wednesday

At least two Iredell County students are accused of being involved in a mapped out school shooting plan at North Iredell High School.

Deputies say 16-year-old Colby Park admitted to making statements and planning a school shooting. Another juvenile also admitted to the plot. "According to statements taken no one would carry it out and this was done in a 'picking manner,'" deputies say.

Park admitted to saying that he was going to bring a gun to school. Three other students and a teacher reportedly heard Park make the threat.

While sitting in school suspension, another student in suspension emailed a Google map of North Iredell High School buildings to Park, an official report states, "and each of the buildings were circled with a number inside the circles indicating which building that they would hit first." The numbers were labeled 1 through 5.

School administrators contacted police last Thursday about the threat.

“It may be that they’re joking around, but kids can’t joke around anymore," said North Iredell High principal Teresa Hays. “This precaution for our security lockdown today is more to let our parent know that yes, something did happen, we did have an arrest last week, we are following through making sure that parents feel safe now knowing with all this was going on.”

During the investigation, a second juvenile reportedly threatened to "shoot up" North Iredell High School. "The second juvenile admitted to investigators, he did threaten to shoot the school up but had no means to do so but once he made some money and could buy a gun he would shoot up the school," deputies say.

Two days earlier, on Tuesday, a report was filed against Park for sexual exploitation of a minor.

"Parks had enticed another student to send him nude photographs for money," deputies said, according to information gathered in the investigation. According to the report, investigators found nude images and video of a 16-year old girl in Park's possession.

Park and the two juvenile were charged with felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. Parks was additionally charged with three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

On Wednesday another threat was found at the school, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a janitor noticed a message written on a restroom after school. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the message threatened a school shooting.

Deputies were investigating the message Thursday and no arrests had been announced.

