Two charged with breaking, entering from homes in Alexander Co.

Two people were accused of riding around and stealing items from outbuildings and carports in Alexander County Sunday.

Officials say the suspects were driving a teal blue 1999 Ford F-150 and pulling up to homes to steal items from outbuildings and carports that were left open along with breaking and entering into a residence.

Amanda Lavonne Frye and Mark Anthony Wilkinson were charged with one count of breaking and entering, larceny, two counts of felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

A secured bond was set for Frye at $6,000 and a $22,500 secured bond was set for Wilkinson. Both have their first court appearance April 2.

