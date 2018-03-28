SCAM ALERT: Police are warning residents of credit card scam

Police in Charlotte are warning residents of a scam requesting people's credit card information over the phone.

According to officials, scammers are using landline phones to call people typically early in the morning pretending to be a police officer or a representative from a financial institution.

The scammers report that a suspicious charge was placed on your credit card the night before through an online purchase, in-store transaction or overseas transfer.

They ask for your credit card information to cancel the transaction and tell people to call the number on the back of your credit card to confirm what they are saying.

If you receive a suspicious call, contact police.

