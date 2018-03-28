Teen trio charged in string of vandalism cases in Statesville

Three teens were arrested in Statesville and accused of damaging property in multiple cases reported since mid-February.

Samuel Josiah Eccles, 18, James Alexander Isabelle, 18, and Antwan Dwayne Graham, 19, are all charged with nine counts each of injury/damage to personal property and four counts each of injury to real property.

Police say the incidents happened between Feb. 17 and March 17 in areas near Radio Rd, Virginia Ave, Fulton Dr and surrounding neighborhoods.

During the most recent act of vandalism on Monday night, investigators identified a suspect vehicle and arrested the trio.

All three were given a $5,000 bond each.

No further information has been released.

