Grandmother remembered as hard-working, church-going encourager

Melanie Anita Clark will be remembered for her hard-working spirit and the encouragement she gave to others, according to her daughter.

Kimberly Clark told WBTV that her mother "was the type of person who always encouraged someone. She loved her family. Church going. Hard working."

Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff's Office say Melanie Clark was robbed and killed by her own grandson.

"It's just a shock. It's all in God's hands," Kimberly Clark added.

Joshua Dimitri Clark was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bond, charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. In his first appearance in court on Wednesday, Clark was given a court-appointed attorney.

Neighbor and family friend Quinncy Moss told WBTV that he is still in shock over what happened in his neighborhood, but not entirely surprised about the arrest.

“If there’s anything I can say to the guy who done it, I hope you get your life straightened out," Moss said. "You’re going down a path that nobody wants to go down…if you’ve got a family you really need to think about the decision and choices your making. I hope that this is an eye-opener for you and that you’ll get your life straight man.”

Melanie Clark was an active member of Progressive Outreach Ministry in Salisbury. Church members and family members were concerned about her safety when she didn't come to church on Sunday.

Family members later found Clark deceased in her home on Dulin Avenue.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday for Melanie Clark. The service will be held at 5:30 pm at Progressive Outreach Ministry, 600 N. Long St. The community is invited.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.