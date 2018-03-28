Residents displaced after Rowan County house fire

Residents in Kannapolis were displaced after a home caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before noon at a mobile home on Cloverfield Drive in the Atwell Community. The home was heavily damaged, with one side almost completely destroyed.

Investigators have not released any damage estimates but did say the residents would be displaced.

Lots of damage inside mobile home, Cloverfield Drive, Kannapolis. No one hurt, but 1 or 2 folks displaced. pic.twitter.com/e6oY2QWAVa — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) March 28, 2018

Officials have not said what may have sparked the fire.

