Police: Man arrested, teen wanted in string of vehicle break-ins at Charlotte fire stations

A man was arrested and a teen is wanted in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred at three Charlotte fire department stations.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 25-year-old Zacharias Lee is facing charges of possessing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, possessing stolen goods, five counts of breaking into a vehicle and four counts of larceny of a firearm.

Police say 18-year-old Dalton Dion Hopkins is wanted in the break-ins.

Hopkins has multiple outstanding warrants for breaking and entering motor vehicles, larceny of firearms and possessing a handgun as a minor, police say.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

