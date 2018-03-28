Raleigh man charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana

An 18-year-old Raleigh man has been charged in connection with a video posted to Facebook showing a baby smoking marijuana.

Allan Maldonado was charged after Raleigh police said he knew about the videos that were posted. CBS 17 is working to confirm Maldonado's charges.

Last week, the baby’s mother, Brianna Ashanti Lofton, was arrested after Raleigh police were made aware of the video.

The incident happened sometime between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018, according to the warrants. The baby was a year old at the time.

Lofton, 20, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and simple possession of marijuana.

Lofton appeared in court last week where the judge kept her bond at $100,000.