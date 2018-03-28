ADORABLE: Injured baby cow survives with lots of TLC from humans, dogs

Baby James was born in horrible weather on the side of a mountain. He was such a large calf, his owners believe he was deprived of oxygen at birth. His health problems snowballed.

Baby James wasn’t fit to be raised in the pasture, so his owners brought him indoors.

Credit: Happy Hens and Highland Farms

Adam and Emily are husband and wife owners of Happy Hens and Highlands Farm in Burnsville, NC. Bringing newborn animals into their home for extra TLC is nothing new, but James was a little different.

“Baby James didn't get his mother's colostrum so his immune system has been very weak,” Emily wrote in a blog post about the now-famous cow. James is a Scottish Highland breed, notorious for their smaller size and adorable fluffy hair.

Baby James battled illness after illness. Each one was tended to with proper medical care and large doses of love from none other than the family dogs. “Our dogs adopted James and took over the duties of a mother, loving and cleaning him. Their love and acceptance gave him a will to live,” Emily said.

Credit: Happy Hens and Highland Farms

Day by day the adorable calf grew stronger. Finally, he was reintroduced to the farm’s herd of Scottish Highlands. But no one really wanted anything to do with him.

Emily wrote in her blog post: “The other cattle thought he was odd and ignored him or bullied him. We knew he would soon outgrow his doggy friends and needed a buddy (they are herd animals and are unhappy without a companion).

We found him some orphan babies as companions. Since they were also orphans they accepted James (even though he sometimes wears funny costumes). They bonded right away.”

Credit: Happy Hens and Highland Farms

It looked like Baby James was finally happy and healthy and free from the medical conditions that plagued his early months of life. But recently, the little guy developed a hernia that required surgery to repair.

While under anesthesia to repair, Baby James’s heart stopped beating for two minutes.

Emily writes: “Feeling his little body go cold was the most terrifying experience. Thankfully the vets were able to resuscitate him quickly (Along with all the prayers!). I wish I could have gotten photos of the little guy getting CPR, it was pretty amazing to watch them bring him back.”

Credit: Happy Hens and Highland Farms

Baby James is almost a year old now.

He’s a popular feature on the farm’s Facebook page. Enjoy some of the highlights in the video above.

