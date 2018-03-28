Lead poisoned the bald eagle's bloodstream. But here's why she was luckier than some.

A tip from a school resource officer at Piedmont High School in Union County led to the arrest of three students involved in a spray painting vandalism case over the weekend. A large LED sign, the parking lot and a trash dumpster at New Vision Ministries Church on Clark's Creek Road were vandalized and spray painted with various symbols including "666" and swastikas, according to deputies.More >>
A tip from a school resource officer at Piedmont High School in Union County led to the arrest of three students involved in a spray painting vandalism case over the weekend. A large LED sign, the parking lot and a trash dumpster at New Vision Ministries Church on Clark's Creek Road were vandalized and spray painted with various symbols including "666" and swastikas, according to deputies.More >>
The president and CEO of a Charlotte nonprofit has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a female.More >>
The president and CEO of a Charlotte nonprofit has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a female.More >>
The fire broke out just before noon at a mobile home on Cloverfield Drive in the Atwell Community.More >>
The fire broke out just before noon at a mobile home on Cloverfield Drive in the Atwell Community.More >>
A man was arrested and a teen is wanted in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred at three Charlotte fire department stations.More >>
A man was arrested and a teen is wanted in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred at three Charlotte fire department stations.More >>
“Our dogs adopted James and took over the duties of a mother, loving and cleaning him. Their love and acceptance gave him a will to live.”More >>
“Our dogs adopted James and took over the duties of a mother, loving and cleaning him. Their love and acceptance gave him a will to live.”More >>