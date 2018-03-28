Police: Woman robbed trying to sell phone on letgo

A Salisbury woman was robbed of a cellphone by a man that had contacted her on the letgo site.

The 22-year-old woman arranged to sell the phone to a man on Tuesday. The two had agreed to meet at around 11:30 am at a convenience store located at 2412 S. Main Street.

When the woman showed the phone to the man, he ran off.

The woman described him as a black man, 5'11", weighing around 150 lbs.

Police say that anyone in such a transaction should agree to meet in a public place and that it's okay to meet near the police department or sheriff's office.

There have been a rash of such robberies reported recently across the country, according to multiple media outlets.

