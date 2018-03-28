Dozens of gunshots fired at occupied Steele Creek area home

No one was injured when someone shot into an occupied dwelling near Charlotte's Steele Creek area Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg police, over 60 shell casings there found outside the home, located in the 11500 of Chapeclane Road. The neighborhood is just off of Shopton Road West.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

