Krispy Kreme is bringing a test kitchen to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta | The Charlotte Observer) - Krispy Kreme has confirmed it will open a corporate office in South End.

Spokeswoman Casandra Williams said the company will maintain its global headquarters in Winston-Salem while creating "new work spaces that reflect our ambition, including new offices in Charlotte and London this year."

The company has signed a lease at 2116 Hawkins St., she confirmed. There, Krispy Kreme will have a test kitchen open as a retail concept in addition to new offices. The company filed a permit to upfit the interior of the Hawkins Street space this week.

It is unclear when the company's new local office will open or how many people it plans to hire here, however. The spokeswoman did not respond to further requests for comment.

A company affiliated with Asana Partners bought the 32,000 square-foot Hawkins Street Design Center property on Hawkins Street for just over $9.6 million last year, Mecklenburg County real estate records show. The building dates back to 1903.

The doughnut company's local offices will be in a rapidly changing part of South End down the street from Sycamore Brewing. It is also around the corner from a cluster of new retail and restaurants, including Zeppelin and the new Common Market, which is supposed to open in May.

Founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme already has Charlotte ties, in addition to the eight restaurants it operates in the area.

Krispy Kreme CEO Michael Tattersfield and his wife bought a home on Lake Norman near the Peninsula Club in October, for instance, Mecklenburg County records show. Jim Morgan, former chairman and CEO of Wachovia Securities and Krispy Kreme’s CEO from 2008 to 2014, also lives in Charlotte. He has been on the doughnut company’s board since 2000.

In December, Krispy Kreme laid off 90 employees at its corporate offices in Winston-Salem.

The restructuring came about a year after the company sold itself for $1.35 billion to JAB Beech, a Luxembourg-based investment firm that also owns Keurig Green Mountain, Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Caribou Coffee.