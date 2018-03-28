Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in G - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Gaston County Wednesday morning. 

The incident happened on East Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia. According to Emergency Medical Services, the person was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center following the incident. 

The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear. 

No other details were released. 

