Boy waiting for bus struck by Gaston County police car, rushed to hospital

A 5-year-old boy was struck by a Gaston County Police patrol vehicle while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on East Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia. Gaston County police say an officer was patrolling in the area and started driving to a nearby apartment complex when the boy ran out into the road.

The boy was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center after being struck, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The child, whose name has not been released, was reportedly waiting for the school bus with their siblings. The officer who hit him has been with the department for 13 years.

The extent of the child's injuries is unclear, but officials say he is expected to be OK.

Gastonia Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.