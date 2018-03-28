Man charged in February shooting incident

Charges have been filed in a February shooting in which the victim was dropped off at the Emergency Department at the hospital.

Salisbury Police arrested Deviyion Unique "Smokey" Barnhardt, 18, of Foster Lane, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, resisting police, and failure to appear.

Bond was set at $25,000.

Investigators say Barnhardt shot Devron Davis, 25, on February 20.

Davis was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with a bullet graze to the left side of his head. He was treated and released the same day.

Davis originally refused to provide information about what happened and told police that the shooting occurred at City Park. Later, Davis told a different story.

Police were able to look at surveillance video and determined Davis didn’t walk to the hospital, but was drive there and dropped off.

Barnhardt has a first appearance in court set for Wednesday morning.

