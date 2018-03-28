Salisbury home damaged by fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Salisbury home damaged by fire

(Source: Salisbury Fire Department) (Source: Salisbury Fire Department)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Firefighters in Salisbury made quick work of an electrical fire that damaged a home on Maupin Avenue on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at around 8:45 pm at a house in the 400 block of Maupin, between Jordan and Fries Street.

Officials said that fire crews made a quick knockdown of the fire and kept it from spreading beyond the attic of the three bedroom house.

No one was hurt.

