Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-77 SB near Iredell, Yadk - | WBTV Charlotte

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-77 SB near Iredell, Yadkin line

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
YADKIN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned in Yadkin County Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened on Interstate 77 southbound between Exit 69 and 70. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes are closed near Exit 73. 

Multiple agencies are on the scene. 

Union Grove Fire and Rescue said that the wreck occurred near the Iredell County and Yadkin County line. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. 

The road is expected to reopen around 10:43 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Livingstone College kicks off 'motivational tour' #ExperienceLC

    Livingstone College kicks off 'motivational tour' #ExperienceLC

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:32:18 GMT
    Dr. State Alexander, executive assistant to the president of Livingstone College, addresses students during an assembly at Anson High School. The program was part of Livingstone’s inaugural motivational tour kickoff.Dr. State Alexander, executive assistant to the president of Livingstone College, addresses students during an assembly at Anson High School. The program was part of Livingstone’s inaugural motivational tour kickoff.
    Dr. State Alexander, executive assistant to the president of Livingstone College, addresses students during an assembly at Anson High School. The program was part of Livingstone’s inaugural motivational tour kickoff.Dr. State Alexander, executive assistant to the president of Livingstone College, addresses students during an assembly at Anson High School. The program was part of Livingstone’s inaugural motivational tour kickoff.

    From Livingstone College: The Livingstone College Mighty Blue Bears rolled into Anson County recently and left an indelible impression on what college life is like.

    More >>

    From Livingstone College: The Livingstone College Mighty Blue Bears rolled into Anson County recently and left an indelible impression on what college life is like.

    More >>

  • Rowan-Cabarrus Community College launches online book store

    Rowan-Cabarrus Community College launches online book store

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:23:37 GMT
    (RCCC)(RCCC)
    (RCCC)(RCCC)

    Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will be launching a new online bookstore just in time for the 2018 summer semester. 

    More >>

    Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will be launching a new online bookstore just in time for the 2018 summer semester. 

    More >>

  • 8-year-old gets help from president to find kidney for sick dad

    8-year-old gets help from president to find kidney for sick dad

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:16:04 GMT
    Photo courtesy of familyPhoto courtesy of family

    An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.  

    More >>

    An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly