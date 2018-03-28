Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-77 SB near Iredell, Yadkin line

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned in Yadkin County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 77 southbound between Exit 69 and 70. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes are closed near Exit 73.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

Union Grove Fire and Rescue said that the wreck occurred near the Iredell County and Yadkin County line. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The road is expected to reopen around 10:43 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

No other details were released.

