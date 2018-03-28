Pair in custody after crashing stolen vehicle into abandoned building, police say

Two men were detained in connection with an armed carjacking in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men stole a person's vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Queens Mini Mart on Beatties Ford Road around 12:47 a.m.

A few hours later, police saw the stolen vehicle, identified as a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, around Karrngdale Avenue and Tuckaseegee Road. Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused, resulting in a short chase.

Nearly four minutes after the chase began, officers said the driver of the stolen vehicle struck an abandoned building. Police say the driver ran from the vehicle but was detained a short time later. He was reportedly armed with a gun and threw it during the foot chase, police say.

Officers said a male passenger has also been detained.

Both men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. There's no word on what charges the pair is facing.

No other details were released.

