Pair in custody after crashing stolen vehicle into abandoned bui - | WBTV Charlotte

Pair in custody after crashing stolen vehicle into abandoned building, police say

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two men were detained in connection with an armed carjacking in west Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men stole a person's vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Queens Mini Mart on Beatties Ford Road around 12:47 a.m. 

A few hours later, police saw the stolen vehicle, identified as a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, around Karrngdale Avenue and Tuckaseegee Road. Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused, resulting in a short chase. 

Nearly four minutes after the chase began, officers said the driver of the stolen vehicle struck an abandoned building. Police say the driver ran from the vehicle but was detained a short time later. He was reportedly armed with a gun and threw it during the foot chase, police say. 

Officers said a male passenger has also been detained. 

Both men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. There's no word on what charges the pair is facing. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Livingstone College kicks off 'motivational tour' #ExperienceLC

    Livingstone College kicks off 'motivational tour' #ExperienceLC

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:32:18 GMT
    Dr. State Alexander, executive assistant to the president of Livingstone College, addresses students during an assembly at Anson High School. The program was part of Livingstone’s inaugural motivational tour kickoff.Dr. State Alexander, executive assistant to the president of Livingstone College, addresses students during an assembly at Anson High School. The program was part of Livingstone’s inaugural motivational tour kickoff.
    Dr. State Alexander, executive assistant to the president of Livingstone College, addresses students during an assembly at Anson High School. The program was part of Livingstone’s inaugural motivational tour kickoff.Dr. State Alexander, executive assistant to the president of Livingstone College, addresses students during an assembly at Anson High School. The program was part of Livingstone’s inaugural motivational tour kickoff.

    From Livingstone College: The Livingstone College Mighty Blue Bears rolled into Anson County recently and left an indelible impression on what college life is like.

    More >>

    From Livingstone College: The Livingstone College Mighty Blue Bears rolled into Anson County recently and left an indelible impression on what college life is like.

    More >>

  • Rowan-Cabarrus Community College launches online book store

    Rowan-Cabarrus Community College launches online book store

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:23:37 GMT
    (RCCC)(RCCC)
    (RCCC)(RCCC)

    Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will be launching a new online bookstore just in time for the 2018 summer semester. 

    More >>

    Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will be launching a new online bookstore just in time for the 2018 summer semester. 

    More >>

  • 8-year-old gets help from president to find kidney for sick dad

    8-year-old gets help from president to find kidney for sick dad

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:16:04 GMT
    Photo courtesy of familyPhoto courtesy of family

    An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.  

    More >>

    An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly