Community mourns death of student killed catching bus

Good morning. It's Christine Sperow. Thanks for reading my email. Today is March 28. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning.
Heartbreaking story. A 15-year-old student from Olympic High School was hit and killed by a car while chasing down her bus. The young girl was trying to cross Youngblood Road in Charlotte to get to her bus when it happened. We're getting reaction from parents saying calls for a safer bus stop have been made. WBTV's Caroline Hicks also will have a portion of our interview with the CMS superintendent who talks about what has actively been done to make sure your children are safe at bus stops.
School safety is also an issue being addressed in Rock Hill. Rock Hill Schools gathered a panel of officers, psychologists, and school leaders to talk about what should be done to keep kids safe. We'll tell you the key issues that were addressed when parents voiced their concerns.
Residents in Indian Land finally got a chance to make their voice heard in a vote to make Indian Land its own town. The votes are in and it was overwhelmingly a "no" vote. WBTV's Micah Smith has more on the issue that was at the heart of keeping Indian Land under Lancaster County control instead of creating its own government.
Are you a working woman? You'll want to hear this story in our 6 a.m. hour. A new study looks at the best and worst cities for working women. One North Carolina city just missed the top 10... another city is named one of the worst.
WEATHER CHANGES: it's going to finally feel like spring...today!! Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases is breaking down the forecast now.
Christine
