CMS superintendent addresses student death as makeshift memorial takes shape at crash site

A debated topic in Indian Land resulted in a high voter turnout Tuesday, with 42 percent of voters turning out to precincts. In an 1,853 to 9,086 vote, residents decided to keep the area an unincorporated part of Lancaster County.More >>
A makeshift memorial has already started to grow near the bus stop where a student from Olympic High School lost their life Tuesday. The 15-year-old student was hit by a car while trying to catch the school bus, according to neighbors.More >>
A Burke County man was arrested for outstanding charges. On March 20 officials received information that a wanted person was in the 5810 block of Zion Hill Drive, a report stated. Investigators arrived on the scene and arrested Kerry Dean Arndt in the front yard of his home.More >>
Police have confirmed that one person has been shot in east Charlotte. The shooting occurred on Eastcrest Drive around 10 p.m. Officials have not released any additional information.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
