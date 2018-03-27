CMS superintendent addresses student death as makeshift memorial takes shape at crash site

A makeshift memorial has already started to grow near the bus stop where a student from Olympic High School lost their life Tuesday.

The 15-year-old student was hit by a car while trying to catch the school bus, according to neighbors.

On Tuesday night students and members of the community could be seen dropping off flowers and stuffed animals where the incident happened.

“We really just wanted to show our respects and contribute to the loss. It really hit our school really hard,” said Connor Waite, a student at Olympic High School.

Waite and his friend, Carlos Guerrero, said that the mood at their school was somber Tuesday.

“It hit me cause it could happen to anyone,” said Guerrero.

Tamara Times also drove by the memorial Tuesday night. Times said her son rides the same bus as the student who was killed. She heard about the incident soon after it happened.

“Honestly, I was devastated and heartbroken,” said Times.

She said that neighbors in the area have complained about the bus stops in years past, but nothing has ever been done to change them.

“There are no sidewalks. There are no lights. It’s extremely dark,” Times explained to WBTV.

She said that Youngblood Road and Zoar Road are two of the main roads that parents have voiced concern about. Times hopes Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) leaders will try to move the bus stops off the main roads and into safer locations.

“They need to have a better plan for that - something else that does not include having these kids out on these major roads. It’s not okay and it should have never come to this,” said Times.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox spoke about the student’s death at a school board meeting Tuesday night. The meeting began with a moment of silence.

“It was truly tragic. It was horrific. Our hearts go out to the family,” said Wilcox.

The superintendent said there are CMS workers who go out to look at bus stops to determine if they are safe. He said district employees have not found any previous complaints made about the bus stop where the student was killed. Wilcox said CMS tries to place the bus stops in locations where students will not have to cross busy streets.

“We try our very best to make them safe within the context of where we find them. We’re not the people who light streets,” said the superintendent.

Students told WBTV they are planning to hold a vigil in honor of the student who lost their life.

Officials have not yet released the student’s name.

